People aged 56-59 can now book their coronavirus vaccination
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters gather in centre of Swedish capital
Newsflare STUDIO
Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in central Stockholm on Saturday (March 6) to protest against the government's..
You might like
More coverage
Violence breaks out in Argentina after tightening of COVID-19 restrictions
Newsflare STUDIO
Violence broke out during protests against the tightening of COVID-19 restrictions in Formosa in Argentina on Friday (March 5).
'Like a blessing': Chicago program brings vaccine to vulnerable patients
Bleacher Report AOL