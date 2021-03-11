Wayne Couzens is being held on suspicion of kidnapping and murdering the 33-year-old who was last seen in the Clapham area of London, on March 3 after leaving a friends house to walk home.Full Article
Sarah Everard’s heartbroken family pay tribute to ‘bright and beautiful’ woman
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sarah Everard's family pay emotional tribute to 'bright and beautiful' woman
Kent and Sussex Courier
Human remains found by police near Ashford have yet to be identified