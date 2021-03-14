Myanmar civilian leader vows ‘revolution’ against junta
Published
The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup.Full Article
Published
The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup.Full Article
The CRPH has declared the junta a "terrorist organization."
Yangon (AFP) March 11, 2021
Myanmar's military is likely committing "crimes against humanity" in its attempt to stay in..