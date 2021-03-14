Pep Guardiola backs Manchester City defender John Stones for England recall
Published
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City defender John Stones deserves a recall to the England squad after continuing his resurgence against Fulham.Full Article
Published
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City defender John Stones deserves a recall to the England squad after continuing his resurgence against Fulham.Full Article
Pep Guardiola insisted all 11 players, including goalscorer Sergio Aguero, were fantastic as Manchester City moved 17 points clear..
Pep Guardiola says he is happy to see John Stones thriving after overcoming a difficult period in his Manchester City career.