EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban
Published
The European Union’s executive arm has said AstraZeneca could face export bans to countries outside the bloc if it does not speed up its delivery of the promised amount of vaccines.Full Article
Published
The European Union’s executive arm has said AstraZeneca could face export bans to countries outside the bloc if it does not speed up its delivery of the promised amount of vaccines.Full Article
By Shuji Hisano*
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s speech at the 204th session of the Diet in January 2021..
Taiwan fights back against Chinese curbs on the export of their fruit - with plenty of support.