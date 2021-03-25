Mr Justice Nicol dismissed the Hollywood star's libel claim against the publisher of The Sun, finding that an April 2018 column calling Mr Depp a "wife beater" was "substantially true".Full Article
Johnny Depp loses bid to overturn 'wife beater' Amber Heard ruling
