Petition in support of Batley Grammar School teacher reaches 50,000 signatures
A petition in support of a suspended teacher who showed students a caricature of the Prophet Mohammed has passed more than 50,000 signatures.Full Article
The petition says the Batley Grammar School teacher "does not deserve such large repercussions".
