Lateral flow tests will be available from Friday, regardless of whether people have symptoms.Full Article
Free Covid tests wil be offered to everyone twice a week from Friday
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Noon-2021-04-07
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
Noon-2021-04-07
You might like
More coverage
Free Covid tests to be offered to everyone in England twice a week
Wales Online
Lateral flow tests will be available from Friday, regardless of whether people have symptoms