Holyrood election campaigning suspended as tributes paid to Duke of Edinburgh
Published
Scotland’s major political parties have suspended campaigning for the Holyrood election following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.Full Article
Published
Scotland’s major political parties have suspended campaigning for the Holyrood election following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.Full Article
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Scotland's political parties pause activity ahead of the Holyrood..
Parties in Scotland have suspended campaigning for the Holyrood election following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.