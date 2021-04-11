The brothers, who have barely spoken in a year owing to a deep rift, will put aside their differences to commemorate the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral.Full Article
Prince Harry and William will stand side-by-side at Philip's funeral amid rift
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sir John Major: The Queen has earned the right to space to grieve
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Former prime minister Sir John Major says the Queen has earned the right to have a “period of privacy” to grieve, and added..