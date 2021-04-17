Prince Philip funeral: How the Queen and her husband met and fell in love
Published
The small service will be attended by 30 guests, including Her Majesty, as her husband of more than 70 years is laid to rest.Full Article
Published
The small service will be attended by 30 guests, including Her Majesty, as her husband of more than 70 years is laid to rest.Full Article
The Queen sat alone in the chapel as the funeral service for her husband of 73 years took place
The world is saying its final farewell to Prince Philip. Queen Elizabeth's husband of nearly 74 years died last week. While the..