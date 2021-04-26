Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn makes history at the Oscars
Published
Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn made history at the Oscars and delivered another endearing acceptance speech.Full Article
Published
Minari star Yuh-Jung Youn made history at the Oscars and delivered another endearing acceptance speech.Full Article
Yuh-jung Youn won the Oscar for best supporting actress for her performance in “Minari” on Sunday and made history by becoming..
In true Oscars tradition, Yuh Jung Youn was presented her best-supporting trophy by last year`s best supporting actor winner Brad..