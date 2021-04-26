Countries that could be on the green list include Israel, Barbados, Morocco, Maldives, Seychelles, and Grenada.Full Article
Expert says 20-30 countries could be on UK's travel 'green list'
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Eight countries that could be on safe travel 'green list' without quarantine
Only a handful of countries may make it to the Government's 'green list'
Cambridge News
30 countries could be on UK's 'green list' for travel
The government is expected to announce the traffic light system on May 7
Bishops Stortford Observer