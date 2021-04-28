BT Sport and talkSPORT join social media boycott over online abuse
Published
Football’s boycott of social media this weekend continues to grow, with broadcasters BT Sport and talkSPORT announcing on Wednesday they will be taking part.Full Article
Published
Football’s boycott of social media this weekend continues to grow, with broadcasters BT Sport and talkSPORT announcing on Wednesday they will be taking part.Full Article
Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic backs the boycott of social media by football's governing bodies in response to continued..
Darren Lewis and Clinton Morrison praise Thierry Henry for being the first major sportsperson to take a stand and boycott social..