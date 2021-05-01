During the Oprah Winfrey interview, she claimed she wanted the title for security reasons.Full Article
Meghan Markle 'could have been wrong about Archie's title', says biographer
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meghan Markle's friend says Duchess was 'wrong' about Archie title protocol
The Duchess of Sussex's biographer Omid Scobie made the comments during a Discovery+ documentary
Hull Daily Mail
Meghan Markle may have been wrong about Archie's royal title
Meghan Markle may have been wrong about her son’s royal title during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.
Upworthy