Herefordshire-born singer Ellie Goulding welcomes first child
Published
HEREFORDSHIRE-born singer Ellie Goulding has welcomed the birth of her first child, her husband has confirmed.Full Article
Published
HEREFORDSHIRE-born singer Ellie Goulding has welcomed the birth of her first child, her husband has confirmed.Full Article
Singer Ellie Goulding has given birth to her first child.
Ellie Goulding is officially a mom. On Sunday, May 2, the "Anything Could Happen" singer's husband Caspar Jopling announced on his..