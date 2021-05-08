Wells Fargo Championship: McIlroy two off lead at Quail Hollow
Rory McIlroy goes into the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship in joint second after firing a three-under-par 68 on Saturday.Full Article
Matt Wallace looks back on an encouraging first two days at the Wells Fargo Championship and why he decided to make his debut at..
The best tournament between the first two majors of 2021 takes place this week at Quail Hollow