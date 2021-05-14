Boris Johnson warns of 'serious disruption' to June 21 lockdown easing
The Prime Minister spoke about the Indian variant, which the World Health Organisation has classified as a "variant of global concern".Full Article
Boris Johnson has warned that the Indian coronavirus variant could “pose a serious disruption” to plans to ease restrictions..