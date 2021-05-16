Four men arrested over video ‘showing shameful anti-Semitic abuse’
Police have arrested four men in connection with a video which appeared to show anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London.Full Article
BBC Local News: London -- Police are investigating after a video appeared to show people shouting anti-Semitic abuse in London.
