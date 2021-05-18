UK set to be battered by more heavy showers and high winds
Parts of the UK have been lashed with torrential rain and hail, with forecasters warning that more wet weather and high winds are expected later in the week.Full Article
A tower collapsed in Gujrat, India once Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on May 18. Wind speeds reportedly reached nearly 190..
We're topping out in the low 80s but breezes and fire danger sticks around.