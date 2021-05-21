Latest Foreign Office travel advice for Turkey, Portugal, Spain, and more
Published
Travel companies have been reporting a surge in demand for trips to Portugal after the Government put the country on its green list for travel.Full Article
Published
Travel companies have been reporting a surge in demand for trips to Portugal after the Government put the country on its green list for travel.Full Article
This is the situation with lockdown, coronavirus rates and vaccinations in different parts of Europe
Only a limited number of countries have made the 'green list' for international travel