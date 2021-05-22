An independent investigation, published on Thursday, found Bashir lied and deceived Diana that she was being spied on, which persuaded her to be interviewed.Full Article
Shamed Martin Bashir apologises to William and Harry over duping Princess Diana
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Martin Bashir: 'I never wanted to harm Diana'
Sky News UK Studios
Martin Bashir responds for the first time to allegations that he deceived the Princess, saying 'I never wanted to harm Diana.'
Burned By The Diana Cult: The Fall Of Martin Bashir – OpEd
Eurasia Review
More coverage
Prince William penned his own statement slamming BBC over Princess Diana Panorama interview
Bang Media International Limited
Prince William reportedly penned his own statement slamming the BBC for their misleading Princess Diana Panorama interview.