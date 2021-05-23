Corbyn should be reinstated as Labour MP, says former shadow chancellor
Published
Sir Keir Starmer should reinstate Jeremy Corbyn as a parliamentary Labour MP, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.Full Article
Published
Sir Keir Starmer should reinstate Jeremy Corbyn as a parliamentary Labour MP, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said.Full Article
Sir Keir Starmer has ignored questions over whether his recent reshuffling of the shadow cabinet is a new start for Labour. Angela..