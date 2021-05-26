Covid-19 latest: cases of Indian variant recorded in Brighton and Hove
UP to two cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus were detected in Brighton and Hove last week, figures reveal.Full Article
A rise in COVID cases was expected as we came out of lockdown. But the Indian variant is pouring petrol on the flames.
There are now 3,424 cases of the Indian variant in the UK, according to the latest figures from Public Health England.