Man charged after shooting of black equal rights activist
A man has been charged with conspiracy to murder over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson.Full Article
An 18-year-old has appeared in court in connection with the shooting of black equal rights campaigner Sasha Johnson.
A black equal rights activist was shot in the head when a group of four men opened fire at a party, police have said.Sasha Johnson..