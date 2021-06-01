The body of a teenage boy has been recovered from a river in West Yorkshire, police have said.Full Article
Body of 13-year-old boy recovered from river
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Boy's body recovered from Thames after woman found dead in water two miles away
Sky News
A body has been discovered in the search for a missing boy in the River Thames, a day after a woman was found dead just two miles..
-
Body of 13-year-old boy found in West Yorkshire river
Belfast Telegraph
-
River Calder death: Body of boy, 13, pulled from water
BBC News
-
Update, Serious Incident In River Calder, Brighouse
West Yorkshire Police
-
River Thames: Search for teen getting into difficulty in water
BBC Local News
More coverage
Coroner confirms body of missing 12-year-old Kansas City boy found in Indiana river
KMBC
Coroner confirms body of missing 12-year-old Kansas City boy found in Indiana river