Sunday Mail columnist John Niven says Noel Gallagher's comments about Prince Harry remind him of his own embarrassing dad.Full Article
Noel Gallagher calling Prince Harry a 'woke snowflake' is pure dad patter
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Noel Gallagher: 'Woke snowflake' Prince Harry 'needs to shut up'
Page Six
Noel Gallagher: 'Woke snowflake' Prince Harry 'needs to shut up'
Noel Gallagher thinks Prince Harry is a ‘f****** woke snowflake’
Bang Media International Limited
More coverage
Piers Morgan praises Noel Gallagher for blasting 'woke snowflake' Prince Harry
Daily Record
Noel Gallagher gave his opinion on the royal brothers' feud and says he 'likes to think he was always the William'.