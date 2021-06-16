Covid vaccinations to become mandatory for care home staff
Published
The Government is to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccinations.Full Article
Published
The Government is to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccinations.Full Article
The Government has held a consultation into the controversial proposal as a measure to protect the most vulnerable from contracting..
Watch VideoTensions flare surrounding Covid-19 vaccinations. The dispute over vaccinations at Houston Methodist hospital is..
Ministers are reportedly preparing to announce that care home workers will be required to have mandatory coronavirus vaccines.