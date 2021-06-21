Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss the team's final Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish FA has confirmed.Full Article
Scotland's Billy Gilmour to miss final Euro 2020 group game after positive COVID test
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England stars negative after Billy Gilmour's Covid test despite worrying picture
Daily Star
England stars have tested negative for Covid-19 ahead of their Euro 2020 clash with Czech Republic, despite Scotland ace Billy..
-
Why don’t Scotland squad have to self-isolate after Billy Gilmour’s positive COVID test? How Euro 2020 rivals and a base in England helped them avoid chaos
talkSPORT
-
Andy Robertson and John McGinn will not have to self-isolate with Billy Gilmour despite footage of Scotland trio playing table tennis emerging on social media
talkSPORT
-
Gilmour out of Scotland-Croatia after testing positive for COVID-19
SoccerNews.com
-
Euro 2020: Chelsea's Billy Gilmour to miss Scotland vs. Croatia after COVID-19 positive test
CBS Sports
More coverage
Major blow for Scotland as Billy Gilmour tests positive for coronavirus
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scotland’s qualification hopes have been hit on the eve of their must-win Euro 2020 showdown with Croatia after Billy Gilmour..