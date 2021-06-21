Covid: Salford woman cancels Scotland honeymoon over travel ban
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Bride-to-be Rachel Godiff says the travel ban between Scotland and Manchester "seems unfair".Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Bride-to-be Rachel Godiff says the travel ban between Scotland and Manchester "seems unfair".Full Article
Bride-to-be Rachel Godiff says the travel ban between Scotland and Manchester "seems unfair".
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- The ban on non-essential journeys between Scotland and Manchester and Salford is criticised as..