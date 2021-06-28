Mr Hancock stood down on Saturday after leaked footage showed him in an intimate embrace with Mrs ColadangeloFull Article
Matt Hancock 'personally appointed' aide Gina Coladangelo to £15K-a-year role
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Johnson insists Government moved at ‘right pace’ in response to Hancock row
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson is struggling to draw a line under the row surrounding former health secretary Matt Hancock as questions mount about..
Hancock personally appointed aide to key role, No 10 indicates
Express and Star
More coverage
'Should have resigned immediately' - residents react as Matt Hancock steps down
Brentwood Gazette
His resignation follows images which exposed his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo, putting him in breach of Covid-19 rules at the..
Updates Matt Hancock's constituents react to his resignation
Cambridge News
-
Matt Hancock 'woke up his kids' to tell them he was leaving home
Grimsby Telegraph
-
Matt Hancock eligible for £16k pay-off - despite resigning over Covid breach
Tamworth Herald