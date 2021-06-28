Sturgeon calls for caution as Scotland records highest number of Covid cases
Published
Nicola Sturgeon has urged caution after Scotland recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases over 24 hours since the start of the pandemic.Full Article
Published
Nicola Sturgeon has urged caution after Scotland recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases over 24 hours since the start of the pandemic.Full Article
The number of hospital patients being treated for the illness has dropped slightly from yesterday.