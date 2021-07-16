Trump insists he would not have used military for coup
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Top General Feared Trump’s ‘Reichstag Moment’
HuffPost NOW News
“They’re not going to f**king succeed.” In a new book excerpt, Gen. Mark Milley said he was afraid that Donald Trump would..
Trump insists he would not have used military in post-election coup
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
'Shocking, but not surprising': George Conway reacts to Trump book excerpt
Bleacher Report AOL
Conservative attorney George Conway reacts to an excerpt from a new book that alleges top military official Gen. Mark Milley feared..
-
Carl Bernstein Slams GOP as ‘Party of Trump’ Who Didn’t Listen to Warnings of His ‘Derangement’ (Video)
The Wrap
-
Gen Milley Called Trump’s Election Lies ‘The Gospel of the Führer,’ Says Book
The Wrap
-
'A Reichstag moment': Book reveals Joint Chiefs planned to thwart Trump coup
USATODAY.com
-
Top military officials feared Trump was planning a coup and discussed resigning en masse to avoid carrying out illegal orders, book says
Business Insider