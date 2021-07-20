The Amazon founder was launched into space alongside his brother Mark, astronaut Wally Funk and teen Oliver Daemon on the Blue Origin ship.Full Article
Jeff Bezos successfully lands back on Earth after being blasted into space
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Jeff Bezos back on Earth after space trip
Sky News UK Studios
Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has come back down to Earth after his 11-minute rocket trip into space.
Amazon's Bezos returns to Earth after first space flight
Deutsche Welle
More coverage
Richest human being in the universe leaving Earth today
WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Jeff Bezos is about to soar on his space travel company's first flight with people on board.
-
Jeff Bezos, World's Richest Man, Completes Inaugural Space Voyage
Newsmax
-
Blue Origin carries Jeff Bezos into space in first human passenger flight
Proactive Investors
-
Jeff Bezos left planet Earth and returned victorious, completing Blue Origin's first passenger spaceflight
Business Insider
-
Businessinsider.co.za | More than 185,000 people have signed petitions to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth
News24