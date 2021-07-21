The Duke of Sussex, aged 36, is set to write a tell all memoir - in a deal worth £15 million.Full Article
Royal Family hit by worrying warning over Prince Harry's memoir
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Royal Family 'Anxious' About Prince Harry's Upcoming Memoir
ETCanada
It's been only one day since Prince Harry announced that he would be releasing his own memoir in late 2022, but the news has sent..
Royal Family sees Prince Harry memoir as 'final nail in coffin'
Tamworth Herald
More coverage
Royal Renegade Prince Harry Reportedly Scored $15 Million Dollar Deal Upfront For Explosive Tell-All Memoir
OK! Magazine
Prince Harry reportedly scored a multimillion deal for his upcoming memoir, that will seemingly spill royal family secrets.