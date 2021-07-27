Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the "romantic urges" of an occupant of Downing Street - with the prime minister revealing his dog Dilyn has a liking for "people's legs".Full Article
PM reveals 'romantic urges' of Downing St dog - with Dilyn liking 'people's legs'
