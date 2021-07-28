Amanda Pritchard ‘thrilled’ to be appointed first female leader of NHS England
Published
The incoming NHS boss has said she is “honoured” to be appointed the first female leader in the history of the health service in England.Full Article
Published
The incoming NHS boss has said she is “honoured” to be appointed the first female leader in the history of the health service in England.Full Article
Amanda Pritchard has said she is "thrilled" to be appointed as the first female chief executive of NHS England, but stressed that..
Amanda Pritchard is expected to become the new head of the NHS in England.