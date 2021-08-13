Thomas Tuchel rejects idea that Romelu Lukaku makes Chelsea title favourites
Published
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dismissed suggestions his side are Premier League title favourites following the club-record capture of Romelu Lukaku.Full Article
Published
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel dismissed suggestions his side are Premier League title favourites following the club-record capture of Romelu Lukaku.Full Article
Chelsea have announced the signing of striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan on a five-year deal.The Belgium international returns..