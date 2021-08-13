Joe Root’s Test record as he becomes England’s second highest run-scorer
England captain Joe Root moved second in his country’s all-time list of Test run-scorers in the second Test against India.Full Article
England skipper Joe Root's 21st century in Test matches helped his side get the score over 300 and get a 208-run lead in the second..
Joe Root’s half-century in the first Test against India took him past Sir Alastair Cook as England’s record run-scorer in all..