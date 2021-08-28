Research also suggests most hospital admissions are among people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19.Full Article
Larger risk of hospital admission in Delta variant sufferers, study suggests
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Delta variant 'poses larger risk of hospital admission'
Research also suggests most hospital admissions are among people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19
Wales Online
Larger risk of hospitalisation in Delta variant sufferers, study suggests
People infected with the Delta variant of Covid-19 carry twice the risk of needing to be treated in hospital than those with the..
Belfast Telegraph