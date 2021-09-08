Gareth Bale draws a blank as Wales held to World Cup qualifying draw by Estonia
Published
Wales’ World Cup qualification hopes were dented by a 0-0 draw against Estonia in Cardiff.Full Article
Published
Wales’ World Cup qualification hopes were dented by a 0-0 draw against Estonia in Cardiff.Full Article
Wales were unable to find a winner as they missed out on the chance to move into second in their 2022 World Cup qualifying group
Rob Page and Gareth Bale both faced the media ahead of Wales' World Cup qualifier against Estonia in Cardiff