The Prime Minister is reportedly "adamant" that the country won't enter another national lockdown.Full Article
Face coverings could return if autumn sees surge of Covid cases
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
U.S. hits more than 1,000 COVID deaths in one day
[NFA] The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to..
Reuters - Politics
70% of U.S. adults got at least one vaccine dose
Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday,..
Reuters - Politics