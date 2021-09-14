Boris Johnson’s plan for tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland ‘dead’, say officials
Boris Johnson’s plan for a tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland is dead in the water, according to reports.Full Article
Boris Johnson had previously been supportive of a bridge or tunnel to connect Portpatrick and Larne
The Tory Prime Minister was keen to have a road connection with the island of Ireland and Great Britain