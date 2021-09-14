UK Covid travel lists: red list countries most likely to go amber
New Covid travel lists live updates: UK government set to announce green, amber, red list changes
Bristol Post
Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, is set to announce the latest changes to the UK's travel lists today
Latest UK travel list: Red list countries most likely to move to amber or green
Hertfordshire Mercury
Shapps defends the Government's traffic light system after latest update to travel rules.
Grant Shapps outlines the new quarntine travel rules on Tom Swarbrick's LBC show this morning. Four countries are being removed..
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Changing travel rules: What you need to know
There have been more changes to the rules for international travel, with some popular destinations climbing the ladder to the green..
PA - Press Association STUDIO