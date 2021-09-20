Famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities have said.Full Article
THREE RIVERS, Calif. (AP) — Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in..
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With flames advancing toward the signature grove of ancient massive trees in Sequoia National Park,..