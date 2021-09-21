Boris Johnson and Joe Biden bond over trains at White House
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden set off on the right track in their Oval Office meeting as they broke the ice talking about public transport.Full Article
Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden set off on the right track in their Oval Office meeting as they broke the ice talking about public transport.Full Article
Boris Johnson has expressed his gratitude to Joe Biden over his handling of the case of Harry Dunn. US citizen Anne Sacoolas was..
President Joe Biden claims that a criminal case is "being worked on" in the matter of Harry Dunn's death while sitting next to UK's..