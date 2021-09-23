Man arrested over stolen Arundel Castle treasures released
A man arrested in connection with the theft of historic treasures worth more than £1 million from Arundel Castle has been released under investigation.Full Article
A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of historic treasures worth more than £1m from Arundel Castle in West Sussex.
