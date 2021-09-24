The latest dramatic trailer for Princess Diana film 'Spencer' has dropped, and it sees Kristen Stewart ask if the royal family will kill her.Full Article
Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana asks 'will they kill me' in Spencer trailer
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Kristen Stewart aces Princess Diana`s accent in `Spencer` trailer
Mid-Day
In the two minute and 17 second trailer of `Spencer`, the upcoming biographical drama about the beloved figure, the American actor..
-
Kristen Stewart sounds believably English but not exactly like Princess Diana in first full trailer for Spencer
Lainey Gossip
-
Kristen Stewart aces Princess Diana's accent in 'Spencer' trailer
Zee News
-
Kristen Stewart aces Princess Diana's accent in 'Spencer' trailer
DNA
-
Spencer trailer: Kristen Stewart aces as Princess Diana, caught in a loveless marriage with Prince Charles
Indian Express
Advertisement
More coverage
SPENCER Movie Trailer
Teaser Trailer
SPENCER Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors..
‘Spencer’ Starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Debuts Official Trailer | THR News
The Hollywood Reporter