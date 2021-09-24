Labour conference in Brighton: 'New deal’ offer to workers
THE LABOUR Party is offering a "new deal" for workers, including improvements on pay, job security and equality.
Measures being announced at party conference could see minimum wage increased to at least £10 an hour in first 100 days of winning..
Trade unions have welcome a policy to Fair Pay Agreements that set minum wages and conditions across industries like the care..