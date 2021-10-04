Lava from La Palma volcano surges after crater collapses
More earthquakes have rattled the Spanish island of La Palma as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged when part of the crater collapsed.Full Article
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of..
A river of red-hot lava gushing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma thickened on Monday, after the north side of..